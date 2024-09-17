This year’s Manx Litfest is set to take place next week, with novelist, playwright, stand-up comedian and actress Sukh Ojla heading a star-studded line-up.
The six-day festival will take place between Tuesday, September 24 and Sunday, September 29 at a variety of venues around the island.
Audiences will be entertained by a whole host of visiting and local authors, illustrators, poets and storytellers, as well as much-loved regular events such as the ‘Book Fanatics Quiz Night’, ‘Celebration of Poetry’ and ‘Writers Day’.
There will also be plenty of provision for younger readers, with numerous school visits included in the schedule alongside library events with children’s authors and illustrators.
Headliner Sukh Ojla may be recognised from her many film and television appearances, including ‘Black Mirror’, ‘Mock the Week’, ‘The Big Asian Stand-Up’ and ‘Victoria and Abdul’.
Joining Sukh in the line-up of visiting guests are:
- The Bookshop Band, Ben Please and Beth Porter who have both performed their book-themed songs at literary events around the world.
- Chris Bonnello, an autistic advocate, author and speaker, who writes award-winning fiction and non-fiction.
- Amina Atiq, an award-winning poet, performance artist, community activist and ‘BBC Words First’ finalist.
- Monique Roffey, a Trinidadian-born British writer of fiction and memoir.
- Caroline England, a bestselling writer of domestic psychological thrillers.
- Martin Edwards, winner of the ‘CWA Diamond Dagger 2020’, the biggest honour in UK crime writing.
- Sam Sedgman, a multi-award-winning author of mysteries, adventures and non-fiction books for children.
- Luke Thompson, co-founder of ‘Guillemot Press’ and senior lecturer at Falmouth University.
- Lydia Silver, director and literary agent at ‘Darley Anderson Children’s Agency’.
Local writers Elizabeth Brooks, Sue King, Rakie Bennett and Jacqueline Shirtliff will also be taking part in and running events during the festival.
Festival director Helen Jessopp said: ‘We are thrilled to announce another great line-up for our annual festival, and are so excited to build on the success of last year's events, many of which were sold out.
‘As ever, we have tried to invite a wide range of visitors to cover a myriad of genres, so that there’s something for everyone to come along to and enjoy - whether you’re a music lover, someone who enjoys a great story, or the person who makes a beeline for the non-fiction section of the bookshop.
‘We are passionate about promoting the wealth of talent in the island, and hope to see some new faces at Writers’ Day and the Poetry Celebration, sharing their work with the Manx community.’
Visiting guest Lydia Silver will be available for one-to-one pitch slots at Writers’ Day, which takes place on Saturday, September 28.
For more details of the 2024 line-up and schedule, you can visit www.manxlitfest.com, where the festival programme and ticketing information are now available.