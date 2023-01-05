Liz Boakes, who is known as Boakesey, will sit in the famous black chair and answer questions from host Clive Myrie on her specialist subject, the Richard Sharpe Novels of Bernard Cornwell.
Boakesey said: ‘I used to be a teacher, but have had a series of mini-strokes so I’m no longer able to work.
‘I wanted to do the show because I wanted the challenge, especially post-stroke, to prove to myself and others that having a stroke does not mean you’re useless.’
The episode was recorded in June and will air on Monday, January 9, on BBC2 at 7.30pm.
Other specialist subjects will include the life of scientist Stephen Hawking, the music of Radiohead and the film actor Theda Bara.
Boaksey, who lives in Ramsey, added: ‘Being on the show boosted my confidence following a series of mini-strokes and other physical challenges.
‘I‘ve now started a masters degree and plan on getting back to work in the next few months.
‘I’m going to be facilitating creative writing and writing for wellbeing workshops at various island locations.’