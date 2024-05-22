A Manx music producer is celebrating streaming chart success with his latest single.
Ben Higham-Smith, known as GRODD, has been involved in music since he was 14 years old when he taught himself to music production.
Ben has bounced back from taking time out due to a family tragedy with his latest sing VENOM which has been making waves across the pond. The song entered the official US iTunes ’Top Hip-Hop/Rap Songs’ Chart at number 94 and proceeded to peak at number 14 within a couple of hours.
Ben said: ‘This is the first time any of my own work as a solo artist has reached the charts. This is also the first single I’ve released while signed to Sony Music Publishing.
‘This means a lot for my career - the momentum that’s still building behind the single is phenomenal and not losing any traction at all.’
Ben has gradually carved out an impressive career in the music industry and tasted success at a young age.
‘I was brought up and went to school at Laxey Primary and then St Ninian’s High School in the island after moving here with family from Doncaster when I was very young,’ he said.
‘I started teaching myself music production from the age of 14 and signed my first record deal when I was 16.
‘Between making songs with my international clients and building myself back up again after a family tragedy forced me to take a year out last year, this is the first single I’ve managed in four years.
‘Previously, my music’s been featuring on radio stations and TV shows around the world, including ESPN and BBC, and in 2018 I was awarded the ISC “International Songwriter of the Year”, along with gaining various other Gold and a Platinum Streaming Awards for my work with various clients.’
Ben has praised those who have backed and supported him in his career.
‘I’ve got an incredible team of people around me,’ he said, ‘consisting of childhood friends, family, clients who’ve been working with me for 10 years with marketing and PR specialists.
‘I’ve got to thank every single member of my team for the constant guidance and support as well as iTunes for supplying a chart platform for artists to get heard and online influencers who are keeping the song in heavy rotation.
‘This is building great momentum for my next single, which will be released as soon as the sample negotiations have been completed between myself and Universal Music Group.’