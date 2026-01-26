Charity Sight Matters is set to host an unforgettable event at the Manx Legion.
On Friday, February 20, music lovers across the island are being invited to dust of their dancing shoes and relive the glory days of the school disco at ‘Sight Matters’ School Bangers Sing-A-Long’.
Organised in partnership with Manx Family Concerts, the event promises a high-energy night packed with nostalgic school disco classics, sing-a-long anthems and plenty of opportunities to hit the dance floor.
From chart-topping pop hits to those unforgettable tunes everyone knew every word to, the evening is designed to bring people together for a fun and carefree celebration.
Keeping the party atmosphere alive throughout the night will be well-known local DJ Darren ‘Ninjafingers’ Millar, who will be spinning a carefully curated selection of school disco favourites guaranteed to get the crowd moving.
Whether guests prefer belting out lyrics at the top of their lungs or showing off their best dance moves, there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
Adding an extra dose of fun to the evening is the much-anticipated island’s worst raffle.
True to its name, the raffle is set to be unpredictable, light-hearted and full of laughs, making it a highlight of the night for many attendees.
Tickets are priced at £20 per person, offering an affordable night of live music, dancing and shared memories. The event is open to anyone looking for a lively night out, whether attending with old school friends, work colleagues or simply in the mood for a nostalgic sing-along.
The School Bangers Sing-A-Long forms part of Sight Matters’ 90th anniversary celebrations, which will see a range of special events taking place across the Island throughout 2026 to mark the charity’s milestone year.