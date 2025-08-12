A Manx musician has released a new single, ‘And The Feeling Is’, a reflective track exploring themes of grief, joy, and spirituality.
At 53, Ian Thompson continues to balance a busy live performance schedule across the island’s venues with a passion for writing and recording original material.
Well known on the Isle of Man - primarily playing cover songs - Ian also has a long-standing track record as a songwriter.
Over the past 15 years, he has released a significant body of original music, with tracks receiving regular radio airplay - such as the song ‘You're My Liverpool’ based on Liverpool Football Club.
Talking about the new song, Ian said: ‘The song is about sometimes experiencing strong feelings in life, either through grieving or personal joy and even some spiritual feelings.
‘The music and chorus were written some years ago, while the lyrics came together over the past year.
‘It's still early days, but it's had a good reaction on social media.’
The single has already received attention locally, with Manx Radio adding it to their playlist.
Ian credited local producer Gyp Buggane for helping shape the final recording, as well as the ongoing support from the Isle of Man community.
Gigging remains a major part of his schedule, with him taking on up to four performances a week across the island - but new original material is still in the pipeline.
Asked if he had any advice for aspiring songwriters, Ian said: ‘Music has always been a great therapy to me and helped me through some tough times in life.
‘Expressing yourself is very important I believe and it connects you to other people and sometimes helps them too.’
If you wish to listen to Ian’s new song, you can visit https://ianthompsonuk.bandcamp.com/track/and-the-feeling-is