A new original stage production exploring the lives of Manx miners is set to premiere on Thursday at King’s Court Theatre at King William’s College in Castletown.
‘In Their Blood’, written by local playwright Orry Wilson, runs from August 14 to August 16, with performances starting at 7:30pm on each of the three nights.
Produced by Parodos Theatre Company - who were also behind the open-air productions of ‘The Merchant of Venice’ and ‘Macbeth’ - the play delves into the social and emotional challenges faced by a mining community in the Isle of Man.
The story focuses on a young miner named Aldyn, who dreams of emigrating to America in search of a better life.
Directed by David Dawson, In Their Blood features newly commissioned, locally written music that is performed live as part of the production.
The narrative touches on themes such as ambition, family expectations, betrayal and survival in the face of economic hardship.
He said: ‘We are very excited to be producing this original piece of theatre which celebrates the island’s heritage. It’s a gripping tale expertly crafted by Orry Wilson.
‘Having enjoyed success with our previous productions, we wanted to provide an opportunity for new talent to showcase their work and we are confident the Manx public will love it.’
Set in a fictional Manx village, the play follows Aldyn’s struggle to choose between personal dreams and familial obligations after learning his partner, Breeshey, is expecting a child.
His plans are further complicated by accusations of theft, a duel with Breeshey’s father, and a tragic shipwreck.
Tickets are priced at £18, and available online at https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/venueplan/lpmajbxmwxem
They can also be purchased at the door on the night of the performances.