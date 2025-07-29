The Manx National Theatre has announced open auditions for its landmark production ‘Fand’s Story’.
This unique play, featuring original music, brings the rich tapestry of Manx mythology to life on stage and is written entirely by Manx writers - a ‘historic first’ for a project of this scale.
The play is set to be performed at the Gaiety Theatre in March 2026.
A spokesperson from the Manx National Theatre commented: ‘Fand’s Story promises a captivating journey into the world of local folklore, introducing audiences to a host of legendary Manx mythical beings through drama and song.
‘Manx National Theatre warmly invites aspiring and established performers to take part in this celebration of cultural heritage.
‘No prior professional experience is required - a passion for performance and a willingness to engage with Manx storytelling is most important.
‘This is a unique opportunity to become part of a trailblazing community project, championing Manx language, music, and imagination.’
Auditions for the show are set to take place at 3.30pm on Sunday, August 3 at 2nd Onchan Scout Hall, School Road in Onchan.
Eligibility is to all performers aged 16 years and over, and must be available for regular Sunday afternoon rehearsals leading up to the two performances on March 5 and March 6.
Director Chris Maybury added: ‘We are immensely proud to bring together talented individuals from across the island to share in the magic of Manx myth and music.
‘Fand’s Story is more than a play - it is a living tribute to our cultural roots and the imagination of our community.
‘We welcome all who wish to be part of this theatrical milestone.’
For more information, or to register your interest in auditioning, you can contact Manx National Theatre at [email protected].