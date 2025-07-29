A southern running club came to an end on Monday evening after more than four years of ‘community success’.
‘Run With Reid’ was based at Rushen Primary School and put together by former Great Britain runner Joe Reid in February 2021.
It looked to bring people together of all ages in the south to engage in running and cardiovascular activity.
Joe started the club during the Covid-19 pandemic, and a session has taken place on nearly every Monday evening since.
However, he has now decided to stop running the club due to him going travelling and other commitments.
The 29-year-old said: ‘I have decided to stop the sessions as I am going travelling for a while and I didn’t want to put the expectation and responsibility of organising and running the club on to someone else.
‘I’ll soon be turning 30 and with adult life responsibilities coming thick and fast I no longer have the time to commit each week.
‘I am gutted to end this era of the run club as it’s been a big part of my life for the last few years and it’ll feel weird not turning up each Monday.
‘But, at the same time, I’m really proud of what we’ve managed to achieve and build as a club and I feel I can go out with my head held high.’
Joe said he started the sessions with one simple intention: to get people running in the south of the island.
Over the last four years, this aim blossomed into a large sense of community in the south, with runners meeting a number of new friends - something Joe said has been a personal highlight of his.
‘Feedback has always been positive which has been pleasing,’ he said.
‘Over the years I’ve had lots of kind messages and gestures, and it’s been nice to know the club has helped lots of people - whether that’s been with their running or with their mental health.
‘I guess the best feedback was that people always turned up!
‘We’ve had loads of success stories. People have started as first-time runners and then gone on to compete in events, and in some cases do really well in them too.
‘The best success though has been the community it’s created. People making friends through the club has been something I’ve really enjoyed seeing.’
The well-attended final Run With Reid session took place at Rushen Primary School on Monday evening, and followed the traditional format of either a steady run, hill session or interval session.
Despite the club coming to an end, Joe has said there will be occasional sessions in the future.
‘I’ll definitely do the odd event in the future for sure,’ he added.
‘There’s endless positives to come out of attending the run clubs on offer in the island. It gives people a chance to meet new friends, challenge themselves physically, get and stay fit, and improve their mental health.
‘I want to thank everyone who’s come to the club over the years - this is their club as much as it is mine.’