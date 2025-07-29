Large crowds were recently drawn to a showcase of professional and local dance talent at this year’s Strictly Manx event at the Villa Marina.
The event featured live performances, exclusive theatre previews, and a live question and answer session with Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas.
Audiences were treated to appearances by both local and visiting performers, including Alexandra Slater, Evie Skillicorn, David Artus, the Mannin Youth Dance Company, the Manx Trinity Academy of Irish Dance and ballroom dancers from the Isle of Man Dance Teachers Association.
UK ballroom champions Kyle Taylor and Alisa Margulis also delivered a demonstration performance that received a standing ovation, offering what organisers described as an ‘inspirational moment’ for dancers of all ages.
The evening also included previews of upcoming local theatre productions, such as ‘Charlie and the Chocolate Factory’ by Taylorian Productions and ‘The Band’ by Centre Stage Productions.
James Turpin, Strictly Manx producer and host, commented: ‘Hosting such star-studded local talent and hearing Shirley’s live “skeet” has been the highlight of my year.’
Dave Bell, who handled marketing and social media for the event, added: ‘Months of behind-the-scenes planning came together nicely for one incredible evening, and the social-media response has been overwhelming.
‘We couldn’t have done it without our army of helpers.’
‘It’s the children who made the show,’ reflected Mary O’Dea, creative co-ordinator.
‘Their faces lit up when they spotted Shirley, and having her judge their IoMDTA competition in the afternoon and having a dance with her in the evening will be a memory they cherish forever.’
The event was supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council, whose 60th anniversary was marked throughout the evening.
A spokesperson from Strictly Manx added: ‘Their commitment has enabled Strictly Manx to bring world-class dance professionals and island talent together on one stage.’