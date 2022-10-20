Manx National Trust to host Hop-tu-Naa events next week
The Manx Heritage Trust will start its annual Hop-tu-Naa celebrations on Monday, October 24.
The celebrations will run through the half-term school holidays and finish on Sunday, October 30.
Events will start at the Grove Museum in Ramsey, where Manx National Heritage is hosting a ‘Turnips on Tour’ session in the grounds. Visitors can collect their own turnip kit which includes a locally grown turnip and craft activities.
Vicky Dale, site supervisor for Manx National Heritage said: ‘Hop-tu-Naa is one of the oldest continuous traditions in the Isle of Man, celebrated each year at the end of October with music, dance, crafts and storytelling.
‘Historically Hop-tu-Naa in the island has been considered to be the Celtic New Year, marking the end of the summer and the beginning of winter.
‘It was traditionally a time when Manx people would celebrate the fact that the harvest had been safely gathered in and all the preparations had been made for the long cold winter ahead’.
On Thursday and Friday October 27-28 there will a ‘Turn-Up for Turnips’ event at Cregneash when locally-grown turnips will be available to collect.
The celebrations will end with the annual traditional Hop-tu-Naa event in Cregneash on Saturday and Sunday, October 29-30.
Jinny the Witch will be casting spells in the legendary Harry Kelly’s Cottage, with crafts and more, concluding with a lantern parade around the village. Session times are 10am to midday and 1pm to 3pm.
l For more information visit https://manxnationalheritage.im/news/celebrate-hop-tu-naa-with-manx-national-heritage/
