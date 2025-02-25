After a nine year absence, the Manx National Youth Band made their return to the North West Regional Brass Bands Championships in Blackpool on Sunday.
Under the baton of musical director Ian Clague, the trip was made possible after the Isle of Man Arts Council agreed to fund its travel costs.
The band was competing in the fourth section of the competition, one of more than 70 bands from the north-west of England participating across five different tiers.
It was also the first time in nine years that the Manx National Youth Band had participated in the competition.
The young players produced a creditable showing, being placed fifth in their division with a performance of Andrea Price’s ‘I, Daedalus’ inspired by the Greek myth of Daedalus.
The two adjudicators of the overall competition praised the band for their interpretation of the work.
Band chairman Stephen Maddocks thanked everyone for their efforts in recent months, both players and their families, and all those who travelled to Blackpool to support the band, along with the Isle of Man Arts Council for funding the travel costs.
He said: ‘The work the Manx Youth Band have put in for this competition is to their credit and the generosity of the Arts Council plays an important part in that.
‘A sincere thank you for helping ensure the next generation of brass banding is in good hands.’
He also congratulated the other Manx bands in the fourth section of the competition, Ramsey Town and Onchan Silver, who finished sixth and third respectively.
The Manx National Youth Band’s sister band, the Manx Concert Brass, also competed in the first section of the Championships in Blackpool last weekend.