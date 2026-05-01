A visual artist is making his mark on London’s creative scene through his work in photography and publishing.
Jack Alexander, 34, who attended Ballakermeen High School and grew up on Governor’s Hill in Onchan, moved to London in 2012 to pursue a career in photography.
He had been working at Boots on the island before transferring to a store in London, later becoming a full-time photographer in 2015.
Since then, he has launched Principle Magazine alongside Fabio Magnocavallo in 2023. The digital publication focuses on musicians, artists, actors, sports personalities and entertainers.
Jack recently secured a cover feature with Isle of Man-born Supergirl actress Amy Jackson and her husband, Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick. Both are well-known figures in the entertainment industry and Amy was born on the Isle of Man.
How does it feel to have organised an interview with such high-profile names for Principle Magazine?
‘I started the magazine almost three years ago after doing so much editorial work for other publications and wondering why I was putting so much effort into building someone else’s empire.
‘I was the person on the ground producing shoots, booking teams and facilitating everything, so it definitely feels more fulfilling having my own publication.
‘It started as an idea at my dining table, and now we’ve grown to feature household names on the cover. It’s a great feeling.’
What sparked the idea to bring Amy Jackson and Ed Westwick together for the shoot?
‘They’re such a strong TV and film power couple, and both accomplished actors in their own right.
‘When it comes to our covers, I’m always trying to think of concepts that are a bit more interesting. We’ve seen each of them do photoshoots countless times, but not many together.
‘It creates a more interesting dynamic, and with the Cotswolds as the backdrop, it gave the shoot a really romantic, family feel.’
What advice would you give to young people on the island with similar ambitions?
‘Don’t take no for an answer. Seek out the contact details of people you want to work with and send them your work.
‘You also need to be prepared for a change of pace. The island will always be there if you need to come back.
‘It’s worth taking the plunge and relocating somewhere like London, where most of the opportunities are in my industry.
‘I think people would actually be surprised by how small the London creative scene is. Sometimes it reminds me of the Isle of Man because everyone knows everyone and paths cross all the time.’
What have you learned since moving away from the island?
‘People are less friendly here.
‘I do miss the warmth you get from people in the Isle of Man. In London, people look at you strangely if you say hello.
‘It’s always nice to come back. My family still live there - as do Amy’s - so I’m glad I’ve always got somewhere to escape to when I need a break.’