Culture Vannin has awarded a grant to celebrated Manx poet David Callin for his latest collection ‘From The Nab’.
Named after the Crosby farm where David and his sister Rosemary grew up, ‘From The Nab’ is a personal anthology of more than 70 poems inspired by the Isle of Man.
It features new poems celebrating the island’s culture, landscapes, and spirit, alongside favourite works such as ‘Tholtans’ from his debut collection ‘Always’, and ‘Alleluia’, winner of the 2018 Isle of Man Poetry Map competition.
Officially launched at an event held at Peel Centenary Centre on Friday, November 22, David was joined by other island poets including former Manx Bards Annie Kissack, John “Dog” Callister, Stacey Astill and Michael Manning.
The poets shared readings of David’s work, and one or two of their own that they felt related to a poem from the new book that they had chosen.
Culture Vannin supported the publication with a grant towards printing costs and illustrations by local surface pattern designer Vicky Webb.
Last year, Culture Vannin awarded 34 grants totalling more than £67,000 to individuals and organisations involved in a wide range of activities relating to the culture of the Isle of Man and its people.
This included publishing, research, developing community skills, and delivering festivals and events.
Speaking at the launch event, David said: ‘I was happy to share the evening with friends and family, who probably wouldn't normally rush out to a poetry evening, and proud to share it with some fellow poets I admire and respect.
‘I was pleased to have received financial assistance from Culture Vannin, not least because it enabled me to obtain a wonderful cover - and four other internal illustrations - from Vicky Webb.’
David’s previous work has led to praise in the past. ‘Always’, a book of printed poems, was released shortly before Christmas in 2020, with the Manx Bard at the time, Annie Kissack, saying: ‘It is a stunning collection.
‘In its pages, you are led seamlessly through a number of changing scenarios and moods and it’s impossible not to read on. These are not poems that play clever tricks on you for the sake of it; they are thoughtful, well-crafted, accessible and often very moving’.
This first piece of work also features poems about his time growing up on the Nab Farm, along with local characters including the infamous Elvis fanatic ’Birdie’, who lived in Foxdale.
It also included a lengthy poem, ’Rosemary’, about his late sister.
Professor Jo Davies, member of the board of Culture Vannin, emphasised the significance of supporting the cultural community through the charity’s grant giving.
She said: ‘We are delighted to support new contributions to Manx Culture like David Callin’s new poetry collection.
‘Providing grants is central to our work at Culture Vannin as it allows us to support the community to deliver their own projects that will enrich and celebrate Manx culture.’
To find out more about Culture Vannin’s grants scheme, you can call 01624 676169 or visit www.culturevannin.im/fundingawards/grants/