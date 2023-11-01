The Manx Potters’ Christmas Fair took place for a fifth time and featured pieces by 20 ceramicists.
Linda Quirk, one of the event organisers, said: ‘It was fantastic to see so many people come and share our love of ceramics and clay and we’re absolutely over the moon at the amazing support we’ve been shown for this year’s Manx Potters Fair.
‘We want to say a big thank you to everyone that came down and made it such a brilliant day.
‘It means so much to all of us, and we’re already looking forward to next year’s fair.’
Ceramicists taking part this year were as follows: Anna Clucas, Carol Pooley, Gerry Lomax, Celines Ceramics, Colleen Corlett, Faye Christian Ceramics, Helen Almond Ceramics, Jackie van Toor, Jill Holiday - Croft Studio Pottery, Susie Watson, Kathryn Cain Design, Linda Quirk, Natalie Norton, Natalie Wiseman, Nicky Dycher, Shane Lucas, Shareen Jewell, Susie Heckles Design, Vici Blackburn and Janet Corran.
They showcased a huge variety of hand-made pottery and ceramics from tableware, sculpture, home décor, jewellery, Christmas decorations and pieces inspired by the island and the Manx language.
If you were unable to make it to the event, a few of the Manx Potters are taking part in the Isle of Man Art Society Christmas Fair, taking place at the Villa Marina Arcade on Saturday next week (November 18) from 11am to 3pm.