Call Me Amour have been offered a record deal with Circular Wave Records.
The Manx rockers will officially put pen to paper on the agreement at the company’s Munich headquarters on November 17.
Guitarist Geoff Murphy told Island Life: ‘It’s a huge step forward with the band and shows the industry have been taking notice of us.
‘It came about during the last tour of Europe where we were approached by a label that was showing interest.
‘A few months after the tour we were offered a contract with Circular Wave Records, based in Munich.’
He added: ‘The deal will give us another level of press and exposure with a great team working with us which combined with our PR agents, The Noise Cartel, will no doubt push us further up the ladder.’
Meanwhile, Call Me Amour has just secured a big tour with dates in the UK and Europe with American rock band Against the Current.
The tour starts in Brussels on November 10 and finishes its European leg in Paris on November 26 before ending with five UK dates in Nottingham, Manchester, London, Birmingham and Glasgow.
They will be returning to some familiar cities including Munich, Hamburg and Paris as well as taking in some new ones such as Vienna, Zurich and Prague.
‘The tour includes some amazing venues with capacity of up to 2,500-3,000,’ Geoff said. The band will also be releasing their debut EP on November 17. And they are releasing their new single Girl on the Wall on October 6.
It will be available on streaming platforms including iTunes and Spotify.
Call Me Amour was formed by Manx musicians Geoff and Harry in 2018, initially as a duo. They then recruited Danny Hall on drums and Mikey Gatt on bass.
Earlier this year they went on tour in the UK and Europe with America rock band Pop & Evil.