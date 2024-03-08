Manx National Heritage will host a talk by internationally acclaimed sculptor Michael Sandle RA to celebrate the launch of his new book.
Entitled ‘Michael Sandle Works on Paper’, the book presents his two-dimensional work from his early years, while training at Douglas School of Art, right up to the present day. Alongside lithographs and etchings, it shows pages from his sketchbooks and many drawings.
The book begins with a new and extensive ‘in conversation interview with’ Sandle and the art historian and curator Jon Wood that looks in detail at the interconnected lives led by his prints, drawings and sculptures over the last sixty years.
The book cover features one of his latest ink drawings, ‘Sculptural Rock Formations on the Isle of Man’, and it will be officially donated to the Manx National Art Collection at the event. After the talk Michael Sandle will be available in the National Art Gallery at the Manx Museum to sign copies of the book, which are available to purchase at the Manx Museum Shop.
The talk will take place at the Manx Museum Lecture Theatre on Saturday at 2.30pm.
Visit manxnationalheritage.im/whats-on to book your free ticket.