The arrival of spring usually brings bright yellow daffodils to gardens and hedgerows across the island.
Yet despite their cheerful appearance, many Manx people still hesitate to bring them indoors because of an old island superstition that says doing so can bring bad luck.
In a post on Facebook, Culture Vannin explained: ‘For generations, the unwritten rule has been simple: admire daffodils outside, but keep them out of the house.
‘While some people follow the tradition without questioning it, others have heard explanations linking the belief to farming life and the behaviour of geese.
‘One possible origin of the superstition was suggested by Manx writer George Quayle in his collection ‘Legends of a Lifetime’.
‘In a section on old Manx customs, Quayle recalled how crofters’ (a person who farms a croft) homes once centred around an open hearth (the floor of a fireplace).
‘Beside the fireplace, known in Manx as the ‘chiollagh’, there was often a low cupboard where a goose could sit and hatch eggs, warmed by the nearby fire.
‘According to Quayle, it was common in farmhouses for young animals such as lambs, piglets, chicks and ducklings to be kept close to the hearth in cold weather to help them survive.
‘If children brought daffodils inside and dropped them near the fire, the goose might mistake the bright yellow flowers for goslings.
‘Seeing shapes and colours similar to its chicks, the bird could become agitated and disturb the eggs, potentially ruining the incubation.
‘In a household that relied on livestock, losing a clutch of eggs could mean losing valuable food supplies for the coming months.
‘Quayle suggested that turning daffodils into a household taboo may have been a practical way to avoid this problem.
‘However, he never claimed it was the only explanation for the superstition.
‘Today, while many people happily display daffodils indoors, others still prefer to leave the flowers where they belong, outside, just in case the old belief holds a grain of truth.’