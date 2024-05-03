It was not so long ago that the Manx language and culture was dying out.
That was until a big push to protect the island’s heritage saw a turn around with the language, songs and dances all now thriving.
And now, the Manx culture is even being taught on the other side of Europe thanks to one local teacher.
Year 2 children at Med High private English school in Larnaca, Cyprus, recently performed Manx songs and dances in their school concert.
Their teacher Leanne Davies is originally from Ramsey and so she chose to teach her students all about her home nation through a special presentation at the school’s cultural evening.
After qualifying as a primary school teacher, Leanne went to Abu Dhabi to teach and she is now based in Cyprus. She had learnt Manx songs and dances and took Manx lessons when she attended at Albert Road Primary School.
With the aid of some Culture Vannin resources, her students learnt Ramsey Town, Ellan Vannin, The Fairy bridge, The Moddey Dhoo song and The Laxey Wheel.
The children also performed a couple of traditional Manx dances and took the audience on a whistle-stop tour of the island. There was even a model racing motorbike brought on to stage.
Leanne said: ‘We went on an adventure through the Isle of Man, where we delved into its rich tapestry of culture and history. Our journey began at the heart-pounding TT races, where the Island comes alive with the roar of engines and the thrill of speed.
‘From there, we immersed ourselves in the island's traditional dances, a vibrant celebration of its heritage.’
The audience looking on were treated to even more tales from the Isle of Man thanks to Leanne’s production.
She said: ‘We uncovered the mysteries of the Moddey Dhoo, and marvelled at the engineering that is the Laxey Wheel, we learnt of its fascinating history and significance to the Islanders.
‘Our exploration then took us to the enchanting Fairy Bridge, where we learnt about the legends and superstitions. Finally we ventured into the wild, we discovered the diverse wildlife that calls the Isle of Man home. Coastal paths stunning vistas and the relentless sea.’