Young people living with serious allergies or at risk of anaphylaxis have been invited to a free, in-person awareness session designed to ‘educate, empower, and support’.
Hosted at Keyll Darree Seminar Room 2, Noble’s Hospital, this event will take place on Wednesday July 2, from 4.30pm to 6pm.
The session will be led by Tracey Dunn, education and ‘AllergyWise’ manager at Anaphylaxis UK, in collaboration with Donna Colligon, paediatric nurse at Noble’s Hospital.
This interactive session will help attendees understand their allergy and anaphylaxis risks, learn how to manage emergencies with confidence and be able to ask questions and share experiences in a safe, supportive environment.