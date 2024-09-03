The Manx Wildlife Trust’s artist in residence has created a game which aims to make people think about the Isle of Man’s environmental future.
Ali Hodgson, who is approaching the end of her one-year term as artist in residence, has created ‘Reimagining Our Biosphere’.
Since the project’s launch in May this year, Ali has played the game with hundreds of residents in the island, and it is fast gaining international attention.
A spokesperson from the Manx Wildlife Trust said: ‘The aim of the “Biosphere game” is to help collectively reimagine our future in the island if we placed nature at the heart of everything and took into account the whole human and ecological system (biosphere) that we are part of.’
Ali is now showcasing the results of the game’s first wave of release and celebrating the end of her residency through an exhibition and series of events running between the September 16 and 21, while also bringing together leaders from sustainability, business and policy-making to ‘explore the island’s challenges and opportunities’ through the game.
The Biosphere ‘artist in residence’ program, which has provided the platform for Ali to create this project, is a collaboration between Manx Wildlife Trust and UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man and supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
The program ‘has the aim of engaging people of all ages and backgrounds to act for nature, through the medium of art’.
Ali, who describes the game as a ‘whole-system game for change’, said: ‘I’m delighted with how the past year has gone, and thanks to Manx Wildlife Trust and the other residency partners, it has been fantastic to watch the impact that the game is having, both in the island and beyond.
‘Although I’m sad the residency is coming to a close, I’m excited about what’s next, including using the game with leaders of transformational change on international projects.
’I will be using the Isle of Man as a compelling case study.
‘At the end of the day, I am passionate about bringing people together to make a positive impact in the world, and games are a brilliant way to work with complex, challenging issues, and finding innovative ways to respond to our climate and biodiversity crises.’
Graham Makepeace-Warne, Manx Wildlife Trust head of engagement, said: ‘Collaborative projects like the UNESCO Biosphere artist in residence program enhances Manx Wildlife Trust's engagement efforts by providing unique, creative perspectives that help connect people more deeply with nature.
‘By integrating art into our wider conservation work, we reach new audiences and inspire a broader appreciation for the island's natural beauty and biodiversity.’
A free public drop-in session of ‘Reimagining Our Biosphere’ will take place at the Santander Work Cafe in Douglas on Wednesday, September 18 from 2pm to 5pm.
For more information on Ali Hodgson, or the Biosphere game, you can visit: https://www.alihodgson.co.uk/biosphere-game