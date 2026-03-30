Manx Wildlife Week is set to return this spring with an expanded programme celebrating the island’s rich natural environment.
Organised by Manx National Heritage in partnership with Manx Wildlife Trust, and aligned with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, the annual event runs from running from April 25 to May 4 and invites people of all ages to explore and connect with the island’s diverse wildlife and landscapes.
With events taking place at venues across the island, the week offers a varied and accessible programme designed to appeal to families, enthusiasts and newcomers alike.
This year’s programme features a wide range of opportunities to experience nature first-hand.
Guided walks and expert-led tours will take participants through habitats including wetlands, temperate rainforests and coastal areas, offering insight into the island’s unique ecosystems.
Birdwatching sessions will also be a key highlight, with options available for both beginners and more experienced wildlife observers keen to discover the Island’s rich birdlife.
In addition to outdoor activities, the programme includes a selection of creative and educational workshops.
These range from hands-on crafts inspired by the natural environment, such as paper-making, to practical sessions focusing on conservation, biodiversity and sustainability.
A series of talks and lectures by specialists will provide further depth, covering topics such as marine life, nature-friendly gardening and the importance of protecting the island’s habitats for future generations.
Families are a central focus of Manx Wildlife Week, with a variety of interactive and engaging activities planned throughout. Outdoor adventure play sessions and nature discovery experiences are designed to encourage younger audiences to learn about wildlife in a fun and accessible way.
There will also be opportunities for wildlife spotting, including guided bat walks, dolphin watching excursions, and exploration of the Island’s uplands and woodlands.
Laura McCoy, curator for natural history at Manx National Heritage, said the event offers a valuable opportunity to foster a deeper connection with the natural world.
‘Manx Wildlife Week is a wonderful opportunity for people of all ages to connect with the island’s natural environment and gain insight into the species and habitats that make our Biosphere so special.
‘Whether you’re joining a guided walk, attending a talk or simply exploring independently, we hope the programme inspires a lasting appreciation of our wildlife and the importance of protecting it.’
Events will be held at a variety of locations, including the Manx Museum, the Curraghs and a range of coastal and countryside sites, encouraging participants to experience the island’s natural beauty in different settings.
Many events are free or low-cost, with donations welcomed, ensuring the programme remains accessible to a wide audience. Some activities require advance booking because of limited capacity.
Full details of the 2026 programme, including timings, locations and booking information, are available online.
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