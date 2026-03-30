The Sporting & Dining Club’s latest Question of Sport event raised £6,000 for island charities.
Every year, the event brings teams together from across the island’s business community for friendly competition, networking and interactive entertainment.
The 14th quiz winners were Standard Bank Offshore who took home the coveted Silver Claret Jug.
The event generated £5,015 and this coupled with an additional £985 donation from event sponsor PwC Isle of Man means the Manx Family Centre and the Isle of Man Foodbank will each receive £3,000.
Johann Marais, corporate responsibility leader at PwC Isle of Man, said: ‘We believe in making a real impact by supporting various local charities each year.
‘Question of Sport offers a fantastic chance to contribute vital funds to two deserving causes.
‘This time, we're focusing on the Manx Family Centre, previously known as The Family Library, located on Westmoreland Road in Douglas who provide essential educational and wellbeing services for young children and families.
‘We're proud to sponsor an event that delivers enjoyable and memorable experiences to the business community while positively impacting our local community.’
The Sporting & Dining Club’s John Wannenburgh added: ‘It is an honour to host the annual Question of Sport event and bring together the island’s business community.
‘I’m delighted with the funds raised for both charities including my charity of choice, the Isle of Man Foodbank.
‘I extend my sincere thanks to everyone who attended, for their generosity, as well as to PwC Isle of Man for its continued support.’
The next Question of Sport event is scheduled for Thursday, September 3.
To find out more, visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/question-of-sport-2026-tickets-1796934773279?aff=erelexpmlt