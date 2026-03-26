Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is running its popular Easter Monday event at South Barrule Forest near Foxdale on April 6.
Registration, start and finish is from beside South Barrule Forest car park with registration taking place from 9.30am to 10.20am.
A mass start of participants will follow at 10.30am.
Participants have one-hour to find as many of the orienteering control flags marked on their map and pin-punch their scorecard at each control flag to prove they have visited it.
All participants must report to the finish by 11.30am at the latest to avoid a time penalty. Presentations to winners of different categories will follow shortly afterwards.
A spokesperson for the organisers added: ‘This family friendly activity is suitable for people of all ages and is an ideal opportunity for individuals, families or groups of friends to come along and have some fun and friendly competition during the Easter holidays.
‘Children must be under the supervision of an adult. Participants can choose to walk or run, and suitable footwear and clothing must be worn for weather and underfoot conditions. A compass is optional to assist with navigation but is not essential.
‘Guidance can be given by Orienteering Klubb members before you begin if you are new to this activity.
‘If you have not tried orienteering before or have not done it for a while, why don’t you come along and invite some family and friends to come with you and have a go at this popular recreational activity.’
Hot drinks and biscuits will be available to purchase for £1 towards the end of the event while times are recorded and scorecards checked before results are announced.
Funds raised from this will go towards the Isle of Man Scout Jamboree Unit which Isle of Man Orienteering Klubb is supporting, as one of its junior members has been selected to attend this event.
Organisers say because of the large numbers of participants expected to attend this event, there may be limited parking in the area from 9am to 12.30pm.
They advise those who are taking part to arrive early to park and register.
Cost is £4 for adults and £1.50 for under-18s.
Family entry, for two adults and children under-18 costs a maximum of £8. All payments should be made in cash.
Further information and details about this activity and future events can be found on the Isle of Man Orienteering website and Facebook page.
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