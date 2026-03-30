Members of the Legislative Council Kirstie Morphet and Gary Clueit MLC attended the recent 74th Westminster Seminar on Effective Parliaments.
The Isle of Man pair joined around 70 delegates from across the world for the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association UK (CPA) annual flagship event, which was hailed by CPA chief executive Sarah Dickson OBE as ‘a celebration of the modern Commonwealth’.
Aimed at parliamentarians and parliamentary officials who are relatively new to their roles, the seminar explored a wide range of topics, including ethics and standards, accountability, transparency and effective scrutiny, and diversity.
The event also provided an opportunity for delegates to attend the Commonwealth Day flag-raising ceremony at the Houses of Parliament and the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration in Westminster Abbey on Monday, March 9.
Mrs Morphet said: ‘The visit was both educational and motivational, strengthening our ability to effect change and to develop and scrutinise legislation effectively.
‘The opportunity to see how other parliaments operate was invaluable, and the insights gained will inform my everyday work. Particularly in the current international climate, working alongside and learning from our Commonwealth colleagues takes on added significance.’
Mr Clueit, who spoke on ‘Privileges, Standards and Behaviour in Parliament’, said: ‘Attending the 74th Westminster Seminar on Effective Parliaments provided a valuable experience through in-depth discussions on standards, scrutiny, accountability and the sharing of insights with parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth, while facilitating an understanding of the universality of issues facing all, and most especially, small island nations.
‘Every new parliamentarian should be afforded the opportunity to attend this valuable learning experience.’
All related costs will be published on the Tynwald website in due course.