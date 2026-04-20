Ahead of the launch of its ‘Mannin Aboo’ passport initiative, charity Culture Vannin are still on the look out for businesses to get involved and share their support.
There are three different categories businesses can enter into: Shapp (shop), Cultoor (culture) and Bee as Jough (food and drink).
This initiative, which was originally meant to launch earlier this month, is part of ‘Blein ny Gaelgey’ which translates to Year of the Manx Language. Throughout 2026 Culture Vannin will be hosting numerous different events that celebrate the culture of the island, as well as primarily the language.
‘Mannin Aboo’ translates to ‘Hurray for the Isle of Man’.
The project consists of mock pocket-sized passport that aim to encourage people of all ages to use simple Manx words and phrases in everyday settings.
Culture Vannin were able to fund the project through Business Isle of Man’s, domestic event fund.
Ten thousand ‘Mannin Aboo!’ passports will be printed initially and distributed across the island’s primary schools, made available in high visitor footfall locations as well as participating destinations. More passports will be printed subject to demand.
The passports challenge individuals or families to visit participating ‘destinations’ across the island and to use a simple Manx word or phrase such as ‘Moghrey mie’ (Good morning) or ‘Gura mie ayd’ (Thank you).
Participating businesses so far include: Steam Packet vessels, Isle of Man Heritage Transport ticket offices, Ramsey Library, Manx Telecom store, The Creek Inn, Kellas and many more.
Year of the Manx Language co-ordinator Tiffany Kerruish said: ‘The scheme is completely free for businesses to take part in, you will be listed on the supporting webpage, provided with a window sticker and a stock of sticker-stamps to issue when any Manx words are spoken on your premises.’