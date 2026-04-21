A well-known Isle of Man removals business has announced it is closing its van doors permanently after more than a decade of service.
Gellings Removals confirmed the news in a statement shared online, with owner Baz saying the decision had been made with ‘very deep regret’ due to unforeseen circumstances.
He said the business would not be passed on or sold following a trial run with others that ‘went wrong’, adding that he did not feel comfortable putting customers, including some who were vulnerable, in a potentially difficult situation.
Baz thanked customers for their support over the past 13 years, describing the work as something he had ‘loved from the first day’.
He added: ‘It’s been a blessing.’