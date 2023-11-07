The UK’s premier improv comedy troupe - The Noise Next Door - are set to make their island debut.
The cheeky quartet, who are 12-time sell-out veterans of the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, will be performing at the Centenary Centre, in Peel, on Saturday next week (November 18).
The Noise Next Door are being brought over by promoter Trevor Bougourd, who booked them straight after being blown away by their performance while he was enjoying a cruise.
Trevor told Island Life: ‘This is their first time to the Isle of Man, which I’m very excited about.
‘I actually saw them with my wife Rebecca about this time last year on a cruise on P&O’s ship Iona. They were on two nights in the main theatre.
‘Like many others, we perhaps didn’t know what to expect and were a little bit cynical.
‘In reality, we laughed through the entire show. They are hilarious, incredibly quick, clever and very entertaining.’
Trevor added: ‘I basically messaged them after the show, and we ended up having a quick meeting in the late night buffet. By midnight they were booked!’
The Noise Next Door are made up of Matt Grant, Tom Livingstone, Sam Pacelli and Robin Hatcher.
They will be performing their adult show, Winging It, as part of a tour of the British Isles.
The Noise Next Door have spent the last 15 years perfecting the art of winging it.
And their Peel performance could be the funniest thing you see all year.
Taking audience suggestions, the cheeky and charming quartet, transform them into fantastically funny scenes and songs in the blink of an eye with a perfect blend of ludicrous characters, witty one-liners, epic stories, and explosive physicality.
The undeniable masters of comedy on the fly leave audiences everywhere in awe of their lightning-quick wit and totally original comedic talents. They have been performing their own distinctive brand of off-the-cuff comedy together since they met at university.
The Noise Next Door have appeared on BBC One, BBC Three, ITV1, BBC Radio 1 and BBC Radio 4.
They were nominated for a Chortle Award in 2014, and they have performed alongside the likes of comedians Michael McIntyre, Al Murray, Romesh Ranganathan and Harry Hill.
Having received standing ovations in front of corporate dinners, the British forces, secondary school students and even fans at Download heavy metal music festival, they are also one of the most versatile acts in the business.
The Daily Telegraph have described the quartet’s show as ‘a superior kind of chaos’ while The Guardian labelled them ‘comedy gold’.
Winging It starts at 8pm on Saturday, November 18.
Tickets for the show are available online at etickets.im/cc or from Celtic Gold in Peel, GH Corlett in Douglas or Thompson Travel in Port Erin.
Trevor said: ‘It’s the best £18 anyone will spend going out.’