McFly and Two Door Cinema Club at Villa

Subscribe newsletter
There’s a busy schedule ahead at the Villa Marina next week.
Pop group McFly will be playing at the Royal Hall on Tuesday in a concert that was originally scheduled for June last year.
The previous night (Monday) will see Two Door Cinema Club make their Isle of Man debut. They had originally been due to play in August 2020.
McFly have seven UK number-one singles, five top-10 albums, six sell-out tours and 10 million records sold worldwide.
Since hitting the big time as the youngest band ever to have a debut album go straight to number one — beating The Beatles’ long-standing record — Tom, Danny, Dougie and Harry have become one of our best-loved bands, not to mention major stars in their own right.
Their set will include their best-loved mega-hits such as ‘All About You’, ‘Obviously’, ‘Star Girl’, ‘One for the Radio’ and ‘Shine a Light’ as well as tracks from their latest album ‘Young Dumb Thrills’.
‘Young Dumb Thrills’ (2020) was their first studio album since 2010 and debuted at number two in the UK. It includes the single ‘Happiness’.
Northern Irish group Two Door Cinema Club have unveiled their fifth studio album, Keep on Smiling, which will be released on September 2.
Their debut album ‘Tourist History’ (2010) produced the singles ‘Undercover Martyn’, ‘Something Good Can Work’ and ‘What You Know’ and peaked at number 24 in the UK albums chart.
‘Beacon’ (2012) reached number two in the UK albums chart and was followed in 2016 with ‘Gameshow’, with the singles ‘Are We Ready? (Wreck)’, ‘Bad Decisions’ and ‘Gameshow’.
False Alarm (2019) features the singles ‘Satellite’ and ‘Talk’.
The trio, Alex Trimble, Kevin Baird and Sam Halliday, have received several nominations for NME awards including best British band in 2014.
Two Door Cinema Club will be supported by Voodoo Bandits.
Tickets for both concerts are available at villagaiety.com
McFly tickets cost£45 for downstairs standing and £50 for upstairs seating.
Two Door Cinema Club tickets cost £37.50.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |