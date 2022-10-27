Meet Jinny the Witch for Hop-tu-Naa
As part of Hop-tu-Naa celebrations, Jinny and her friends will be waiting in their lair at Guttery Gable, which will become Guts Grave on Saturday.
A hat hunt will also be held during the day where knitted witches’ hats filled with sweets will be hidden in the town centre.
Four of the hats contain winning tickets with £30 vouchers for any town centre business.
Oliver Cheshire, town centre manager for Douglas Town Centre Management, said: ‘We love to celebrate Hop-tu-Naa in Douglas and this year is no exception.
‘Surprisingly, Jinny is feeling generous at the moment and giving away some lovely chocolates – or at least she’s telling us it’s chocolate – to anyone who is brave enough to visit her.
‘She will be accompanied by the usual suspects at this time of year, including Frankie (described as a cross between Frankenstein’s monster and Lurch), and a few other choice characters.
‘This is a completely free event so be sure to come down and visit.’
People can visit Jinny the Witch between 12pm and 4pm.
