Stepping into La Table, the Regency Hotel’s newly christened restaurant on Douglas Promenade, feels like a gentle step back in time.
The space, which has taken over from the iconic L’Experience, retains much of its former charm while introducing a fresh, welcoming vibe.
There’s a sense of continuity here: many of the original chefs and staff remain, serving a menu that keeps some of the classics alive, and perhaps most notably, the island-famous French onion soup.
And, well… you’ll never guess what I ordered for starter. Of course, it had to be the French onion soup.
And let me tell you, it lives up to every bit of the hype.
A generous layer of golden, bubbling cheese sits atop the rich, caramelised onions, creating that irresistible combination of gooey, savoury indulgence.
It’s easy to see why this dish has remained a firm favourite – comforting, hearty, and perfectly executed.
From the moment you arrive, the restaurant gives off a warm, elegant atmosphere.
The interior feels traditional and timeless, rather than trying to be anything overly trendy or themed.
There’s a subtle nostalgia to the space, enhanced by the flicker of candlelight across the tables (ideal for the winter months) and historic Manx paintings on the walls.
Seating is comfortable, traditional chairs paired with tables that suit the style of the Regency Hotel itself.
On arrival, we were greeted by attentive staff, guided to our table, and promptly offered a bottle of rosé free of charge – a touch that made the evening feel suitably special for a place of this calibre.
It’s a posh setting, especially for someone like me who doesn’t often venture into formal dining, yet it somehow manages to feel unpretentious and inviting.
For mains, we opted for the Classic Chateaubriand, a 500g beef fillet designed for two.
It arrived with all the expected trimmings: onion rings, roasted tomatoes, mushrooms, seasonal vegetables, and a rich peppercorn and brandy sauce, accompanied by perfectly crisp French fries.
From the very first cut, the fillet was tender, succulent, and cooked to perfection.
Each mouthful seemed to melt effortlessly, complemented beautifully by the sauce without overwhelming the natural flavours of the beef.
It’s the kind of dish that reminds you why classic cooking endures, simple, expertly executed, and utterly satisfying.
The overall experience at La Table was a joy from start to finish.
From the attentive service to the comfortable, character-filled dining room, and, of course, the food itself, it’s clear that this new chapter for the Regency has begun on a high note.
While it isn’t the cheapest night out, the quality of ingredients, preparation, and presentation makes it very much worth the price in my eyes.
Got a favourite spot you think I should try next?
I love exploring the island’s restaurants, cafes, and hidden gems - not just for the food, but for the stories behind them.