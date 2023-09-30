Graphic artist Ali Hodgson has been appointed Manx Wildlife Trust’s second biosphere artist in residence.
The year-long post is in partnership with UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man and funded by Isle of Man Arts Council.
Its aim is to connect new audiences with Manx nature through the medium of art and to enable people of all ages and backgrounds to enjoy our culture and the arts, as well as inspiring them to act for Manx nature.
Ali said: ‘It’s a real privilege to be selected as the next biosphere artist in residence.
‘For me, it brings together so many aspects of my practice, bridging my background as both an illustrator and a communication designer rooted in social and ecological design principles.’ It is hoped the residency will continue the work of the inaugural artist in residence, Clare Payne.
Ali has an MA in visual communication from the Royal College of Art in London.
She has a particular interest in communicating complex social, psychological or environmental issues through the medium of visual storytelling.
Her previous clients and collaborators include the World Fair Trade Organization, the International Futures Forum, Resurgence & Ecologist Magazine and closer to home, Net Zero IOM.
She told Island Life: ‘For the residency, I want to explore interconnectivity in the Isle of Man Biosphere, taking our current movement towards sustainability beyond its current cultural, economic and ecological narrative through introducing concepts around regenerative culture, with of course a particular focus on our unique plants, animals, habitats and their interconnection with each other and us.’
She added: ‘I want to inspire people to step into a deeper relationship with nature, through art and creative public engagement.
‘I believe the role of the artist is to ask questions, tell stories, build empathy and influence cultural perspectives, and this residency is an amazing opportunity to do this and combines so much of what I have been exploring in my own practice for many years.’
The Manx Wildlife Trust is seeking local businesses to support, and provide homes for, art projects created as part of this residency.