Eighth Manx Bard Michael Manning is the guest speaker at the next meeting of the Island Spirituality Network.
He will discuss ‘The Bittersweet Scroll: Exploring Poetry and Faith’ at the event, which takes place at St John’s Mill, in St John’s, on Saturday next week (February 10).
Michael said he sees poetry as a powerful way of navigating the many ambiguities and questions with which we have to wrestle. ‘I find it a way of questioning our broken status quo, of challenging myself to see the world differently and of seeking to uncover hope for a better way of life,’ he said.’
At the meeting, he will share poetry from the Bible alongside modern and contemporary Manx poems, reflecting particularly on the way that poetry and faith illuminate and challenge our social and political realities.
Alongside his role as Manx Bard, Michael is well known for his work at island homeless charity Graih, for which he worked for 15 years.
The event takes place from 10am to 1pm. The suggested donation is £10 but all are welcome.
The Island Spirituality Network meets monthly, exploring all aspects of faith and spiritual development.