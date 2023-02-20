University College Isle of Man’s student services team raised £1,270 for the Student Emergency Fund through a number of fundraising events including student and staff quizzes, warm clothing donations for the ‘clothes exchange’ drive and bake sales.
The Student Emergency Fund can be accessed by students who may require help with, for example, buying textbooks or study-related equipment, or paying for an educational trip. This fund is largely supported by donations made via fundraising activities carried out by students and staff.
Hannah May, UCM health and wellbeing coordinator, is pictured with Lulu Gillow, UCM student services manager, holding a cheque for the £1270 they raised on behalf of the Student Emergency Fund.
