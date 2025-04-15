More than 1,000 young performers recently took part in this year’s Manx Folk Awards.
This year’s event, organised by the Department of Education, Sport and Culture, in conjunction with Culture Vannin, took place in venues across Douglas and St John's, with the theme being the countryside and farming.
Held across five days at the end of last month, there were roughly 1,300 entries and 97 different classes, with a total of 29 schools taking part as well as 12 different choirs.
A total of 15 adjudicators helped to judge 575 singers, 363 dancers, 21 harpists and nine brass and woodwind players, with different schools and individuals winning an array of prizes.
The ‘Malcolm Scott Dickinson Charitable Trust Folktastic’ winner for key stage one was the Buchan Pre-Prep School choir, while the key stage two winners were both Arbory School and Cronk-y-Berry School.
The Folktastic winner for secondary school then went to Resa Brown.
These awards were presented to those who ‘delivered an exceptional performance, demonstrated creativity or made a contribution that embodied the spirit of the event’.
This year’s event also featured a special prize from the Manx Folk Dance Society (MFDS) for the best solo dancer in key stage one, two and three.
Manx dance adjudicator Rachel Clarkson has been a member of the MFDS for a number of years, and was instrumental in arranging the new award.
This year’s winners were Kitty Kilgallon (KS1), Millie Harrison (KS2) and Lowenna Joughin (KS3), with Rachel noting: ‘I particularly liked the progression I could see as the dancers came up through the age groups.’
Jo Callister, organiser and DESC advisory teacher for the Manx curriculum, said: ‘The Manx Folk Awards have earned a reputation for their inclusive and welcoming atmosphere by focusing on participation and enjoyment, rather than competition and formality.
‘The support and dedication of teachers plays a huge role in the success of the awards, and we are immensely grateful for their continued enthusiasm.’
Fellow organiser, Dr Chloë Woolley from Culture Vannin, added: ‘The event celebrates the creativity, talent, and living culture of our young people in a way that’s fun, inclusive, and accessible.
‘This year’s theme provided a wonderful opportunity to explore the stories, music, and traditions of farming and rural life that are central to our island’s heritage.’
Providing feedback to the event’s organisers for this year’s event, an a spokesperson from a local school commented: ‘Thank you so much for all of your help and support over the past years.
‘I feel like I have come a long way from the first time you helped me muster up something that could be a musical arrangement.
‘Our large folk group at school is as dishevelled as ever and my conducting doesn't look any less odd, but I’m super pleased the children are so committed and excited about it!
‘The experience has been immensely rewarding, allowing students to develop their confidence, refine their skills and deepen their appreciation for Manx culture.’