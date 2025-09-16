Lifeboat crews have rescued an injured person cut off by the tide near Ramsey.
Calls were made to the coastguard just after 6.30pm on Monday with reports an injured person had been cut off by the tide between Ballure and Port Lewaigue beaches.
Ramsey RNLI was scrambled with the volunteer crew of the ‘Ann and James Ritchie 2’ launched under the command of Coxswain Mark Kenyon.
Dealing with windy conditions, the crews reached the scene at 6.53pm and an inflatable X-boat was deployed with two crew members who rowed ashore to recover the casualty.
Following an assessment the casualty was transferred to the lifeboat and taken to Ramsey Harbour, where they were assessed by ambulance service.
Coxswain Mark Kenyon said: ‘It is always advisable to check tidal conditions before walking in areas likely to be compromised by high tides. If you do find yourself in difficulties then do not hesitate to ask for assistance.’