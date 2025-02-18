More than 6,000 people attended the Gaiety Theatre last week for the Douglas Choral Union’s latest show ‘Chicago’.
Inspired by true events and based on a 1926 play by journalist Maurine Dallas Watkins, the show tells the tale of Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly, two vaudeville performers turned murderesses who vie for fame and freedom amidst a media circus.
The cast included Jordan McCormack as Velma Kelly, Evie Skillicorn as Roxie Hart, David Artus as Billy Flynn, Natalie Smith as Mama Morton, David Britton as Amos Hart and Jonathan Sleight as Mary Sunshine.
Grace Hoodless from the Douglas Choral Union said: ‘We couldn’t be prouder of what we achieved with this show.
‘From packed houses to standing ovations across 10 performances, it was truly something special.
‘As an amateur society, people often forget that our cast and crew balanced full-time jobs with months of dedication, passion and commitment.
‘Behind the scenes, our team dedicated more than 100 hours to sourcing and sewing costumes and another 100 hours to designing and constructing a bespoke set, all built locally.
‘We are so grateful for the overwhelming support from Manx audiences, to our sponsors, and to everyone who helped bring this production to life.’