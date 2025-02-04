An all-star line-up of Manx talent came together recently for a special fundraising variety concert.

Held at Marown School and organised by the popular Dot Tilbury, the annual event raised £1,860 for young cyclists in the island, a cause close to Dot’s heart.

The concert included performances from dancers, singers and instrument players, such as the ‘The Enthusiasts’, a young soul band from Ramsey Grammar School, the Christine Wild dancing group, and singers such as Amy Convery and Xenia Munoz-Fite.

The event was chaired by Manx Radio’s Simon Clarke, who also took to the stage to perform a sketch about the new Douglas sea wall.

Talking about the concert, Dot said: ‘After expenses, the total amount raised at the sell-out concert in Marown school was a fantastic £1,860.58. A big thankyou to everyone who supported the event.

A key figure in junior Manx cycling, Dot was awarded an MBE in 2006 for her dedication to the sport.

She’s also well-loved across the island for her original songs and poetry, which have graced stages across the Isle of Man.

Dot Tilbury on stage
Amy Convery took to the stage to sing and dance
Aeylith on the harp
Aelan Morgans performs a trumpet virtuoso
Singer Xenia Munoz-Fite
Christine Wild dancers
Solo dancer Millie Ward
Solo dancer Lola Cringle
