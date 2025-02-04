An all-star line-up of Manx talent came together recently for a special fundraising variety concert.
Held at Marown School and organised by the popular Dot Tilbury, the annual event raised £1,860 for young cyclists in the island, a cause close to Dot’s heart.
The concert included performances from dancers, singers and instrument players, such as the ‘The Enthusiasts’, a young soul band from Ramsey Grammar School, the Christine Wild dancing group, and singers such as Amy Convery and Xenia Munoz-Fite.
The event was chaired by Manx Radio’s Simon Clarke, who also took to the stage to perform a sketch about the new Douglas sea wall.
Talking about the concert, Dot said: ‘After expenses, the total amount raised at the sell-out concert in Marown school was a fantastic £1,860.58. A big thankyou to everyone who supported the event.
A key figure in junior Manx cycling, Dot was awarded an MBE in 2006 for her dedication to the sport.
She’s also well-loved across the island for her original songs and poetry, which have graced stages across the Isle of Man.