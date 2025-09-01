Renowned artist David Gray has announced a new series of UK and Ireland tour dates for June and July in 2026 - including a trip to the Villa Marina.
The dates are part of his ongoing ‘Past and Present World Tour’, with the Villa Marina show in the Royal Hall set to take place on Tuesday, June 23 2026.
Gray, a multi-platinum-selling artist, has developed a distinctive acoustic-electric sound across a career spanning three decades and thirteen studio albums.
He is known for his songwriting, which has earned him multiple Brit Award nominations.
His 1998 album ‘White Ladder’ remains his most commercially successful work, selling millions of copies globally.
Tracks such as ‘Babylon’, ‘This Year’s Love’ and ‘Sail Away’ have become widely recognised and continue to receive significant airplay.
Other albums from David Gray include ‘A New Day at Midnight’ (2002), ‘Life in Slow Motion’ (2005), ‘Skellig’ (2021) and ‘Dear Life’ (2025).
The 2025 leg of the Past and Present World Tour included 68 sold-out performances across the USA, Australia, UK, and Ireland.
Notable venues on the tour included London’s Royal Albert Hall, Glasgow’s SEC Armadillo, Manchester’s O2 Apollo, and Dublin’s 3Arena.
His recent ‘Electric Picnic’ appearance coincided with promotion for his latest album, ‘Dear Life’, which was released earlier this year via Laugh A Minute Records/Secretly Distribution, and has received critical acclaim.
Commenting on the tour, Gray said: ‘We’ve had the most amazing tour this year, from the opening night in Boston to the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, and then on to the Royal Albert Hall in London and the 3Arena in Dublin.
‘These have been some of the most memorable and magical shows of my entire career. We’ve pushed ourselves as a band but it’s been richly rewarding and so much fun.
‘When everyone is in such fine form it would seem wrong to stop the ball from rolling, so with that in mind I’m delighted to announce a string of further dates for the summer of 2026.
‘Exciting times!’
Gray’s career trajectory saw a slow build over nearly a decade before reaching commercial breakthrough with White Ladder, which was self-financed and initially released independently.
Its success was driven by its ‘emotional’ songwriting and a blend of acoustic and electronic sounds - something relatively new at the time.
His work continues to evolve, as demonstrated by the more atmospheric and introspective tones of his 2021 album Skellig. His influence has been cited by contemporary artists including Ed Sheeran, Adele, and Hozier.
Tickets for the 2026 shows go on sale at 10am on Friday, September 5, and will be available to purchase online.
Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Villa Marina and the Welcome Centre in Douglas, both beginning sales at 10am, subject to availability.
Ticket prices start at £60 for general admission (downstairs) and £65 for upstairs seats. Sales will be limited to a maximum of four tickets per transaction.