The event is the brainchild of Dr Peter Litman, organist and director of music at Cathedral Isle of Man and takes place at Peel Centenary Centre on Thursday next week (August 31).
It will feature about 16 members of the 100-strong The Harmony Chorus, based at Harmony International Music School in Bangalore, Cathedral Isle of Man Choir and Peel community choir Gobbag Groove.
Dr Litman told Island Life: ‘It will be a concert of eclectic music featuring music from all periods and genres – sacred, secular, sea shanties and even Bollywood!’
The evening is the culmination of a workshop given by Dr Litman and singer-musician Sandra Oberoi, who founded The Harmony International Music School.
They are both festival directors. The evening will be compered by Manx Radio’s Judith Ley.
Cathedral Isle of Man Choir was established in 2012 by Dr Litman, and is the only choir of its type in the island.
Usually singing services and events in the cathedral, and more recently ‘safari’ style services around the island’s churches, he said that taking part in Peel Choir Fest was a departure from their normal schedule.
Gobbag Groove is a well-known community choir in Peel. It is relatively new on the scene, but already has a growing reputation.
The concert starts at 7.30pm on August 28. Tickets (£10) are available on the door or online at www.etickets.im/cc