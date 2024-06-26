NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK
ANIMAL COLLECTIVE - MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION
It’s somehow the 15th anniversary of the original release of this album, which had a seismic impact on the psychedelic and alternative music scenes when it came out in 2009.
By this point Animal Collective had already been refining their sound for the best part of a decade, via a set of at-times experimental and somewhat ‘out there’ albums and EPs.
Slimmed down to a trio consisting of Panda Bear, Avey Tare and Geologist for ‘Merriweather…’, the band set about recording an album which took the electronica-based sound of previous release ‘Strawberry Jam’ and ran with it, pushing even further down the rabbit hole.
The production is lush, dense and layered, as are the vocal harmonies, which have a lysergic Beach Boys quality to them. The album is named after a famed Maryland music venue, where members of the band watched many gigs in their younger years.
SOUND PICK OF THE WEEK
CAUSA SUI - FROM THE SOURCE
On From The Source, Causa Sui's first new studio album in four years, the band has created some of their most ambitious music yet –simultaneously travelling through the sonic landscapes that has come to define the group's sound and pushing towards new horizons.
With the four band members' ties to jazz, experimental and ambient music, Causa Sui is something of an anomaly in the ever-growing European psychedelic rock scene.
Never before has the group's wide ranging influences been more meticulously weaved together as on From The Source, from groovy Zamrock and electric jazz to floating post-rock, Sabbathian riffage and hypnotic kosmische.
The album was recorded during months of sessions in their own studio, refining each part gradually through intense explorations, yet keeping room for improvisation and favouring “magic” takes over clinical perfection.
