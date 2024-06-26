From chart-toppers to film scores, popular music from the past four decades will reverberate around the Villa Marina next month.
There will be something for everyone when the Manx Youth Band and Manx Concert Brass join forces for their 2024 Gala Concert at the Royal Hall.
Not only is a great night of family entertainment planned, but the concert will mark Derek Broadbent’s 40-year connection with the Manx Youth Band which began in 1984 and continues to this day in his role as musical adviser and vice president of both bands.
The man responsible for the chart-topping success of ‘The Floral Dance’ with Brighouse and Rastrick Band, later performed by Terry Wogan, Derek's career has been as wide-ranging as it has been successful.
It has including spells as resident conductor and musical director of Brighouse, conductor of the equally renowned Black Dyke Mills Band – who he led to the ‘Grand Slam’ of major band honours – and at the helm of the Fairey Band when they also won every major title.
For the concert, he will again take the baton to conduct players he has worked with in the island for decades, as well as the latest group of talented young brass players emerging through the ranks of the Manx Youth Band.
Organisation chairman Stephen Maddocks said: ‘The name Derek Broadbent needs no introduction to anyone in brass band circles the world over and all of us who have had the privilege to work with him know how fortunate we are.
‘Of course, it’s not just in his role as our musical adviser because Derek is also someone we consider a friend and mentor. That he has devoted so much of his time to composing and arranging new pieces and training our young players for the past 40 years speaks volumes for his generosity.
‘We are immensely looking forward to welcoming him back to the Island to celebrate such a special milestone and embarking on a journey with some of the unforgettable music of the past four decades which will undoubtedly conjure up memories for many. There certainly will be music for all tastes.’
‘A Journey through the last Four Decades’ takes place at the Villa Marina Royal Hall on Saturday, July 13.
Tickets (priced £20, £17.50 concessions and £5 for under 16s) are now available from the box office on 600555, the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal and villagaiety.com