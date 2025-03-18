New Release of the Week: Various - Horse Meat Disco Presents: Disco and Boogie From Brazil Vol. 1
Thirteen years in the making, Mr Bongo proudly presents a new compilation of beloved Brazilian disco and boogie finds from the legendary London disco connoisseurs, Horse Meat Disco.
A labour of love, it showcases a tantalising cross-section of disco, funk, boogie, samba and MPB, from past to present.
Unearthing tracks from the seemingly endless gold mine of Brazilian gems, the compilation features legends such as Jorge Ben, Gretchen, Marcos Valle and Robson Jorge and Lincoln Olivetti, alongside unsung heroes including Ze Carlos and Carlos Bivar.
At its core, this compilation captures the excitement and sense of discovery that won over Horse Meat Disco's heart more than 20 years ago.
A vibrant mix of feel-good tunes, it homes in on a sun-soaked strand of disco and boogie that has been enriched with the spirit of a nation where music serves as a central pillar of life.
Sound Pick: Gnod & White Hills - Drop Out III
Manchester’s Gnod and New York’s White Hills stand as titans of psychedelic and space rock.
Together they bend the very notions of what rock can do.
Their alchemical chemistry and a fateful session at the Dropout Studio in Camberwell gave rise to the legendary, ongoing series of records under the moniker Drop Out.
Drop Out III is a wholly new iteration of Gnod and White Hills’ collaboration, the ‘director’s cut’, if you will.
The double LP features a cornucopia of expanded versions Classics like ‘Run-A-Round’ and the eponymous ‘Drop Out’ maintain their motorik drive and fizzing melodies with a new shine.
The set also features a full LP of pieces never before included on vinyl, including the beautifully serene ‘Air Streams’ in its original droning arc.