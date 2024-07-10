NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK
COLOR GREEN - FOOL’S PARADE
The colour green can represent many things - it can symbolise money, of course - and envy. It implies newness, the rebirth of spring, but it can also evoke illness and infection.
It's an apt name for a band that is defined by its adaptability, by its knack for doing many different things all at once.
On Color Green's second full-length album - their first as a quartet - they ground their cosmic jams in earthy melodies, drawing from '60s SoCal folk-rock, '70s classic rock, '80s underground rock, '90s psychedelic dance-rock, and many other sources.
In the two years the band has been touring, it has already shared stages with a range of groups that reflect both the sophistication and the wild malleability of their sound, including Fuzz, Kikagaku Moyo, Circles Around the Sun, and Young Guv.
Guitarist Noah Kohll says: ‘You really have no idea what you're going to get with this band, which keeps things fresh for us.’
SOUND PICK OF THE WEEK
JAZZ SABBATH - JAZZ SABBATH
According to the liner notes Jazz Sabbath was a jazz trio formed in 1968. This self-titled debut album should have been released in 1970, but disaster struck when bandleader Milton Keanes suffered a massive heart attack and the label decided to cancel the release. Shortly after, a fire destroyed the label warehouse, erasing the album from existence.
Upon his release from hospital months later, Milton found out a band from Birmingham, conveniently called 'Black Sabbath', had since released two albums containing metal versions of what he claims were his songs.
In truth, long-time Black Sabbath/Ozzy Osbourne keys and guitar player Adam Wakeman and six other top musicians have reimagined Sabbath songs as classic jazz tracks that surprised both the metal and the jazz critics (in a good way).
