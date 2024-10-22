Sound Records New Release of the Week: Amyl and The Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness
Cartoon Darkness by Amyl and The Sniffers propels the Melbourne band into bold new sonic territory.
Produced by Nick Launay at Foo Fighters' 606 Studios, the album stretches beyond their punk roots, blending raw power with playful experimentation.
Vocalist Amy Taylor commands attention as she tackles themes of climate crisis, war, and the overwhelming chaos of modern life. Backed by guitarist Declan Mehrtens, bassist Gus Romer, and drummer Bryce Wilson, the band delivers their most diverse record yet.
Highlights include the glam-punk swagger of ‘U Should Not Be Doing That’ and the emotional depth of ‘Big Dreams’, showing their growing range.
Amid the intensity, the album reflects our generation's struggle with numbness, distraction, and the omnipresence of Big Tech. Taylor yearns for real human connection, fantasizing about life beyond screens, embracing both hedonism and escapism. The band channels this tension into their sound, fusing energy and introspection.
Cartoon Darkness is a fierce and thoughtful evolution, offering a sharp take on today’s world while embracing the absurd and the unknown.
Sound Pick of the Week: Tess Parks - Pomegranate
Tess Parks’ Pomegranate is a richly textured, psychedelic exploration of emotions ranging from heartbreak to joy, wrapped in a soundscape that feels both nostalgic and modern.
Produced by longtime collaborator Ruari Meehan and mixed by Grammy-nominated engineer Mikko Gordon, the album marks a new chapter in Parks’s career, blending her signature open-hearted lyricism with more expansive and cinematic arrangements.
Standout tracks like ‘Koalas’ and ‘Charlie Potato’ showcase Parks's poetic depth, her lyrics weaving seamlessly into layered melodies.
Francesco ‘Pearz’ Perini’s piano and Molly Lewis’ ethereal whistling lend tracks like ‘Koalas’ a bittersweet, Morricone-like charm, while strings and flute arrangements elevate the dreamy atmospheres of ‘Crown Shy’ and ‘Bagpipe Blues’.
With her voice reaching new heights of expressiveness, Parks creates a deeply immersive album.
The hypnotic blend of sharp lyrics, lush melodies, and atmospheric production makes Pomegranate her most ambitious and cohesive work yet, a reflection of love, longing, and the beauty of the surreal.