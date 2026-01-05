Entries are now open for the 2026 Manx Youth Bard, giving young people across the Isle of Man the opportunity to showcase their creativity and love of poetry.
The annual Manx Youth Bard competition is open to Isle of Man residents aged between 10 and 17 and aims to encourage young voices to engage with poetry, spoken word and performance.
With no set theme, entrants are free to explore any subject or style, celebrating creativity in all its forms and allowing participants to express what matters most to them.
Shortlisted entrants will be invited to take part in an informal interview and performance, designed to be supportive rather than intimidating.
The successful candidate will be announced at a public event on Friday, March 6, which will take place at Douglas City Library on Duke Street.
The winner will hold the title of Manx Youth Bard for one year.
Throughout their term, they will have opportunities to read their work at cultural and community events, develop confidence in public speaking, and receive guidance and encouragement from experienced poets and members of ‘Team Bard’.
The current title holder of the title is Ellie Reynolds.
Organiser Bridge Carter said the competition is focused on enthusiasm and originality rather than technical perfection.
‘The Manx Youth Bard is about encouragement, not perfection. We’re looking for imagination, originality and a young person who wants to share their voice.
‘You don’t need to have performed before, just have a love of words and a willingness to have a go.’
Full details, competition rules and entry forms are available via the Manx Bard Facebook page or by emailing [email protected].
The closing date for entries is Friday, February 27.
Aura Bar and Bistro sponsor The Manx Youth Bard, with the Manx Bard also grateful for the continued support of the Isle of Man Arts Council and Culture Vannin.