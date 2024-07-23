New Release of the Week: Blur - Live At Wembley
Blur celebrate the one-year anniversary of their ‘Live At Wembley Stadium’ show with the release of the concert.
‘Live at Wembley Stadium’ is a collection of songs captured across two unforgettable nights last summer - the biggest shows of the band’s 30-plus year career to date - which saw Damon Albarn, Graham Coxon, Alex James and Dave Rowntree perform to more than 150,000 fans at Wembley, the first time Blur have ever played the iconic London venue.
Song highlights include The Narcissist and St Charles Square from their latest number one album, the acclaimed ‘The Ballad of Darren’, as well as innumerable classics such as There’s No Other Way, Popscene, Beetlebum, Trimm Trabb, Villa Rosie, Coffee and TV, Under the Westway, Out of Time, To the End, Parklife, Song 2, This is a Low, Girls and Boys, Tender, and The Universal.
Sound Pick: Various - Stop Making Sense: Everyone’s Getting Involved
Spanning the track list of the original album, the fresh, exciting, and utterly surprising reinterpretations create new content for long-time Talking Heads fans and introduce a new generation to the magic of the music.
The diverse selection of artists recontextualizes Stop Making Sense in popular music and culture, with a focus on generational and stylistic breadth.
The result is an album packed with covers which range from the relatively faithful (Paramore’s ‘Burning Down the House’, for example) to the wildly different (Lorde’s lo-fi, keyboard-driven, bedroom recording-esque treatment of the normally rapturous ‘Take Me To the River’).
Other highlights include Chicano Batman and Money Mark’s take on the relentless, hyperactive groove of ‘Crosseyed and Painless’, and Toro Y Moi teaming up with Brijean for a sublime version ‘Genius of Love’.
The featured albums are available from Sound Records which can be found in Wellington Street, Douglas.