Song highlights include The Narcissist and St Charles Square from their latest number one album, the acclaimed ‘The Ballad of Darren’, as well as innumerable classics such as There’s No Other Way, Popscene, Beetlebum, Trimm Trabb, Villa Rosie, Coffee and TV, Under the Westway, Out of Time, To the End, Parklife, Song 2, This is a Low, Girls and Boys, Tender, and The Universal.