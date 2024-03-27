NEW RELEASE OF THE WEEK: RIDE - INTERPLAY
Shoegaze has been back in music in a big way over the last few years.
Its effects-drenched sound - equal parts sheets of guitar squall and dreamy soundscapes - has become an influence across various genres, while shoegaze bands new (Whitelands, for example) and old (the likes of Slowdive) have been putting out albums to widespread acclaim.
Another one to add to the latter category is Ride’s latest release - their third since the band reformed in 2015.
Early reports suggest a band looking to expand their sonic palate and influences with one saying: ‘It’s the sound of the group connecting all the dots, taking the frenzied guitar attacks, hypnotic grooves and dreamy melodic hooks of their early work and setting it to a more expansive sonic template, one that takes in synth flourishes, psychedelic folk, electronic beats and noir-pop soundscapes.’
SOUND PICK: ALICE COLTRANE - THE CARNEGIE HALL CONCERT
Recorded by the Impulse record label at a charity gala given at Carnegie Hall for the benefit of the Integral Yoga Institute, this incredible set has not been released commercially until now.
The gala concert was one of two halves, with the first two transcendental tunes by Alice taken from the album she had just released at the time - the now-legendary ‘Journey In Satchidananda’.
She then follows that up with a pair of explosive pieces originally by her late husband John Coltrane. As was the case with the recent John Coltrane/ Eric Dolphy release, ‘Evenings at the Village Gate’, which picked up a Grammy nomination for Best Liner Notes, the package includes some knockout editorial, with essays by Lauren Du Graf and Alice’s producer Ed Michel.
The featured alums are available from Sound Records which can be found in Wellington Street, Douglas.