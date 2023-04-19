Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Toby Higgins at The Empress Hotel, Douglas, 7pm-10pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Big Shot at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Legion, Peel.
Saturday
- Sound Records presents Secret Sound Fest featuring Persian Doormats and Brian Brough and his McMacintosh at Secret Pizza, Castletown, tickets £10 from soundrecords.im
- Sideways presents Rebirth: first birthday special at Mad Jacks, Douglas, 8pm-1.30am. Tickets £9.99.
- Tropic Slug at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- DJ Lewis Parker at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Dickie Kelly at The White House, Peel, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Highwayman, Peel, 9pm- midnight.
- DreadMann’s Birthday Mosh for MND featuring Aeons, Island Maiden and Shady Acres at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at The British, Douglas.
- Powercut at Sam Webbs, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Mae Challis at The Ginger, Sulby.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Kirk Michael, 1pm-4pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Ian Thompson at 7.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 4.30pm followed by 995 at 8.30pm.
- Karaoke/ disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 7pm-1am.
- Dickie Kelly at The Grosvenor, Andreas, 7.30pm-late.
- OAP (fancy dress) Bingo at Secret Pizza, Castletown, in association with Dan Kneen Fund and Sound Records. Tickets £10 at soundrecords.im
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Paul Reynolds, Sue Harrison and Babs Killey at Peel Sailors’ Shelter, 8pm.