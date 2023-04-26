Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Island Maiden at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Fundamentals at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Toby Higgins at The Empress, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Fully Grown Adults at Port Erin coronation street party in Church Road, 2pm.
- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 2pm, The Ian Thompson Band at 4.30pm and Totally 80s at 6.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Motorlegs, Island Maiden and Bad Reputation at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm. Tickets £10.
- David Castro at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.
- Klevershirts at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at O’Donnells, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dave Holland at The Creek Inn, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Sunset Jet at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- Karaoke at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
Sunday
- Amy Jane Bennett at The British, Douglas, 2pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm, then Riffs open mic at 7.30pm.
- John Gregory at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke, cheesy disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 8pm-1am.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.
- Olli Heath at The Ginger Hall, Sulby.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Secret Pizza, Castletown.
Wednesday
- Amore at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.