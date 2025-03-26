Singer-songwriter Callum Brew will hold the ‘Inside the Mind of Song Writers for Mental Health’ concert on Saturday, May 10 at the Black Dog Oven in Peel to raise money for mental health charity Isle Listen.
Not only will the event raise money for mental health, but the concert also encourages the artists performing to play their own music.
The lineup for this year’s event includes local artists such as Callum Brew himself, Richard Hogg, Dylan Hanna, Theresa McNulty, Mike Wade, Ian Allen, Heikki Koistinen, Rob Middleton, Jon Lightfield, Eoin Molyneux, Steven Breslin, Alex Cowley and Terence George.
Callum Brew will get the event underway at 2pm and it will conclude at 10pm after a 40-minute set from duo Mike Wade and Ian Allen.
All the music performed on the day will be original songs - old and new, recorded or non-recorded.
Talking about the event, Callum said: ‘As a songwriter who believe in the progression of song writing, I firmly believe that this will become a regular yearly event.
‘My music friends and family all agree that the progression of songwriters is continuing to grow, but the lack of opportunities in many live venues' effects them in many different ways.
‘This event gives them an opportunity to perform any new songs that have been recorded or not in a live environment, but not only that, it gives them an opportunity to perform in front of a live audience.’
Raising money for mental health charity Isle Listen again this year, Callum explained how his mental health issues have affected him and the support he has received.
‘I was diagnosed with Asperger’s Syndrome aged 11 and throughout my school life I was bullied heavily,’ he said.
‘I have always been different, but I have a lot of friends who supported me as during my high school years as they could see I was struggling.
‘I started songwriting in 2017 but never had an opportunity to perform the songs live until I had guitar lessons in May 2020 during the first Covid lockdown, thanks to island musician and teacher John Gregory (otherwise known as Blue John).
‘During a Guitarathon event hosted by Eugene Wilson, I played a tuned called Maple Spirit which is all about my connections to Canada.
‘My friend Jon Lysgard really enjoyed it produced the song in 2021 which was released as a single and at the time I was really proud of it.
‘Since then, I have written many songs and in the near future I am hoping to release my debut album called ‘That’s What I Hear!!’, which is all about my autistic traits and how I can only hear what happens in my head.’
If you want to find out more about this year’s event, you can visit the Facebook group ‘Inside the Mind of Songwriters’.